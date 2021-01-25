STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Sunny Leone shows off her football skills, says she's 'not just a pretty face'

Sunny shared a video on her verified Facebook page where she can be seen balancing a football with her left leg and head inside a garden.

Published: 25th January 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on Sunday offered a glimpse of her football skills to her social media followers and fans.

Sunny shared a video on her verified Facebook page where she can be seen balancing a football with her left leg and head inside a garden.

"Not just a pretty face....Got the skillz as well," Sunny captioned her video.

On the work front, Sunny is set to fly to Kerala to start work on "Spiltsvilla 13". The actress has been associated with the youth-based reality show since 2014. The 13th season of "Splitsvilla" would mark Sunny's seventh year of association with the show.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone has taken all of us by surprise, says 'Anamika' director Vikram Bhatt

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show "Anamika" in the city. The series is a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

A while back, Sunny wrapped up "Koka Kola", a horror-comedy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunny Leone Sunny Leone films
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp