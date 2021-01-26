STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi's next production is war drama '1971'

Published: 26th January 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Dwivedi in 'Scam 1992'

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi announced his next home production film "1971".

The movie is based around the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and the liberation of Bangladesh.

Dwivedi, who has been garnering praise for his performance in Hansal Mehta-directed "Scam 1992", has previously produced films such as "Veere Di Wedding" and "Dabangg 3".

Dwivedi said the aim behind "1971" is to showcase a "real war film" to the audiences.

"We plan to show the event as is, right from a historian's textbook to celluloid. My attempt would be to make it as real and authentic as possible, without any jingoism. We want to design it as per international standards," Dwivedi said in a statement.

The film will also focus on the two important and powerful Indians - Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India and Sam Maneckshaw, who was the Chief of the Army staff during the war.

"'1971' will show both of them worked in complete sync to lead India to one of the most emphatic victories in postmodern world. It was as much as a political and diplomatic war as much as it was fought by the armed forces," Dwivedi added.

The makers are currently finalizing the cast for the film, post which, the war drama will hit the floors.

