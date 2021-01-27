STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Chaitanya Tamhane, Adarsh Gourav land Spirit Award nominations

The duo are the only Indian artistes to have been recognised for their work at the 36th edition of the annual awards, which is dedicated to independent filmmakers.

Published: 27th January 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Adarsh Gourav debuted as lead actor in 'The White Tiger'.

Actor Adarsh Gourav debuted as lead actor in 'The White Tiger'. (Photo | Netflix, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane and actor Adarsh Gourav have bagged nominations at the Film Independent Spirit Award in the best international feature and male lead category, respectively.

The duo are the only Indian artistes to have been recognised for their work at the 36th edition of the annual awards, which is dedicated to independent filmmakers.

The Spirit Awards revealed its nomination slate on its YouTube channel on Tuesday night.

Tamhane, 33, secured the nod for the festival favourite "The Disciple", his second directorial after the much-acclaimed 2014 movie "Court".

The Marathi language movie, which won the best screenplay award at Venice Film Festival last year, looks at the world of classical musicians on the fringes of success.

"The Disciple", starring Aditya Modak in the lead, has Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron on board as executive producer.

The film also received the prestigious FIPRESCI award, given by international film critics, in Venice and earned the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"The Disciple" will compete with Brazil's "Bacurau" by directors Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonca Filho, filmmaker Philippe Lacote's "Night of the Kings" (Ivory Coast), Hungary's "Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time" by Lili Horvat and "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina) directed by Jasmila Zbanic, for the the best international film trophy.

Gourav, meanwhile, was nominated for his performance in the recent Netflix original "The White Tiger", an American adaptation of the 2008 Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the English language film follows Balram's (Gourav) rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's instinct of survival.

The actor, who made his debut as a lead actor in "The White Tiger", took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of the nomination list.

"I kept reading the other names for a long time. Names of my heroes. A dream within a dream? Congratulations for 'Disciple' Chaitanya Tamhane! (sic)" Gourav, who has previously starred in "My Name is Khan", wrote in the caption.

Gourav's fellow nominees are British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed for "Sound of Metal", Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman for his swansong "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", Rob Morgan for "Bull" and Steven Yeun for the critically-acclaimed "Minari".

Nicole Beharie ("Miss Juneteenth"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Sidney Flanigan ("Never Rarely Sometimes Always"), Julia Garner ("The Assistant"), Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), and Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman") have earned nominations in the best female lead category.

The best feature film category saw nominations for movies like director Chloe Zhao's award season frontrunner "Nomadland", "First Cow" helmed by Kelly Reichard, filmmaker George C Wolfe's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari" and "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" by Eliza Hittman.

The awards will be announced on April 22, three days before the Oscars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaitanya Tamhane Adarsh Gourav Film Independent Spirit Award
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp