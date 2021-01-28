STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kapil Sharma confirms 'break' from TV show, to focus on welcoming second child

The comedy show features an ensemble of artistes, including Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:42 PM

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular comic-actor Kapil Sharma on Thursday confirmed reports that his television series, "The Kapil Sharma Show", will go on a "small break" as he wants to focus on his family, with wife Ginni Chatrath expecting their second child.

The second season of the comedy show "The Kapil Sharma Show", with superstar Salman Khan attached as one of the producers, currently airs on Sony TV. There were reports that the show would go off air briefly and return with creative changes. During a Q&A session on Twitter, when a fan asked the comedian why is the show going off-air, Sharma replied, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Sharma tied the knot with Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed baby girl Anayra in 2019.

When another user posed a similar question about the show, the 39-year-old actor said the show is only taking a "small break".

During the session, Sharma also confirmed starring in the rumoured SonyLIV project, "Dadi Ki Shaadi".

When a fan asked about its casting, the comedian said, "Don't know anything about the cast yet, team is working on the script."

Earlier this year, Sharma announced he was heading to Netflix for his digital debut.

Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film, it will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries.

