OTT platforms have opened up new avenues for actors: Tahir Raj Bhasin

Taking part in the ongoing OTT vs Theatrical debate, Tahir said that both mediums can serve extremely different purposes while entertaining audiences to the fullest

Published: 28th January 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin . (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the announcement of his upcoming OTT project, Bollywood star Tahir Raj Bhasin on Thursday said that he feels that this is a great time for actors to express themselves because of the availability of multiple mediums through which one can get the deserved spotlight.

"I look forward to Looop Lapeta and 83's release and a very special OTT project that's brewing. It's an incredible time to be acting because of the number of mediums a film star can work in," he said.

Last year, which marked a major change in the entertainment industry due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, many actors made their digital debut on various streaming platforms. Tahir feels that the year has "ushered in a convergence of storytelling in digital and theatrical work."

He said, "The year has ushered in a convergence of storytelling in digital and theatrical work coupled with an increased acceptance of the audience to watch their favourite stars who they've seen on the big screen, to also work in OTT. This has opened up new avenues for actors to express themselves and reach out to the audience."

"OTT's lend themselves to chapter wise, episodic stories while theatres are more about the 120-minute cinematic community experience. The intersection between the two mediums has only allowed for storytellers and actors to reach their audience even though the prohibitive times we've all lived through," the actor said.

The 33-year-old actor, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore,' alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is awaiting the release of 'Looop Lapeta' and '83'.

