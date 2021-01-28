Taapsee Pannu starts training for Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will soon treat movie buffs with 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, has started training for the film.

The actor posted a picture featuring herself from the preparatory session of her upcoming film. Sharing the picture of herself holding a bat, with an intense look on her face, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, "And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done."

"This is going to be another milestone of sorts.... For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios," she added.

For her forthcoming movie, Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. Speaking about her role, Taapsee said that it is a 'huge challenge' for her as she has never played cricket but only watched the sport.

Taapsee said, "I've never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I've thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee is currently shooting for 'Looop Lapeta', a remake of the German hit 'Run Lola Run'. On Wednesday, the actor had shared pictures of herself at the airport and on the flight, writing, "Now ready to looop it up in Goa! Last schedule of #loooplapeta."

Apart from 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films also includes 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.