STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu starts training for Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee is currently shooting for 'Looop Lapeta', a remake of the German hit 'Run Lola Run'.

Published: 28th January 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Speaking about her role, Taapsee said that it is a 'huge challenge' for her as she has never played cricket but only watched the sport. (Photo | Taapsee Pannu, Instagram)

Speaking about her role, Taapsee said that it is a 'huge challenge' for her as she has never played cricket but only watched the sport. (Photo | Taapsee Pannu, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will soon treat movie buffs with 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, has started training for the film.

The actor posted a picture featuring herself from the preparatory session of her upcoming film. Sharing the picture of herself holding a bat, with an intense look on her face, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, "And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done."

"This is going to be another milestone of sorts.... For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios," she added.

For her forthcoming movie, Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. Speaking about her role, Taapsee said that it is a 'huge challenge' for her as she has never played cricket but only watched the sport.

Taapsee said, "I've never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I've thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali."

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee is currently shooting for 'Looop Lapeta', a remake of the German hit 'Run Lola Run'. On Wednesday, the actor had shared pictures of herself at the airport and on the flight, writing, "Now ready to looop it up in Goa! Last schedule of #loooplapeta."

Apart from 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films also includes 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Mithali Raj Shabaash Mithu
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp