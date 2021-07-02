STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengali film producers announce release date of seven movies, three to come during Durga Puja

While the much hyped 'Golondaaj' will be released on October 10, Srijit Mukherji directorial 'Kakababur Protyaborton' wil lrelease on December 24.

Stills from 'Golondaaj' (L) and 'Kakababur Protyaborton' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the gradual easing of curbs on shootings and improvement in COVID situation, big-time Bengali film producers have announced release dates of seven films, three of them during the Durga Puja festival and one during Christmas.

While the much hyped 'Golondaaj' based on the exploits of barefooted Indian footballer Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari during British rule will be released on October 10 on the day of Panchami, Srijit Mukherji directorial 'Kakababur Protyaborton' on the fictional adventurer is slated for a release on December 24 as Christmas attraction for children, a spokesperson of the producers SVF said Thursday.

'Golondaaj' starring Dev is directed by Dhrubo Banerjee while 'Kakababur Protyaborton', the sequel in Kakababu series based on the literary work by Sunil Gangopadhyay has superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead.

'Tonic', again starring Dev and also Tanushree Chakraborty and veteran Paran Bandyopadhyay, and 'Mahananda', inspired by the struggle of writer-activist and Magsaysay award winner Mahasweta Devi will be released this Durga Puja, distributor of the two films Satadip Saha said.

Birsa Dasgupta's 'Mukhosh', featuring Anirban Bhattacharya in the lead, which was slated to release earlier last month with the earlier title Psycho but got postponed due to the emergent pandemic situation, will now be released on August 13 as an Independence day release, the spokesperson said.

Mainak Bhaumik's 'Ekannoborti' will be released on November 3 as Diwali attraction, the day before Kali Puja, while Srijit Mukherji's 'X=Prem' will hit the screen on February 4 in 2022.

"We are hopeful that with the improvement in COVID situation and ongoing vaccination drives theatrical releases will be possible in another few months with rigorous enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in theatres and restricted entry.

"The announcements of film release showed the industry is confident about a gradual turnaround in a slow and steady manner with all help from state and central governments," Saha, owner of a popular single screen and local multiplex chain, said.

Another industry source said while Bollywood is yet to make any announcement of big time hall release, the Bengali film industry showed its confidence about coping with situation.

