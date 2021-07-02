STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Due to self-doubt I once thought of giving up acting: Tanya Maniktala

The actress surprises you saying that she almost decided to give up acting at one point, after her debut show 'Flames'.

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tanya Maniktala

Tanya Maniktala (Photo| IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: She grabbed eyeballs with her acting and beauty in Mira Nair's web series "The Suitable Boy" and there has been no looking back. From being selected as one of the participants of BAFTA Breakthrough India to bagging roles in Santosh Sivan's "Mumbaikar", the upcoming OTT anthology "Feels Like Ishq" and the web series "Chutzpah", Tanya Maniktala has a lot on her platter.

However, the actress surprises you saying that she almost decided to give up acting at one point, after her debut show "Flames". "It feels surreal to me because I never anticipated anything to happen really. So, at this stage of my career, BAFTA Breakthrough India is happening and I am getting selected as one of the 10 participants where I will get a chance to interact with and be mentored by international experts -- it is kind of too much for me to sync with! I feel fortunate and I think I believe in miracles more," she told IANS.

Tanya made her acting debut with the web series "Flames" when she was still in college, and after the release of the show she thought everyone would flood her with offers and she would become a Bollywood star.

"I am from Delhi, with no understanding of how the business of entertainment works. So, I thought doing one show would give me series of work, films etc. I was really naive. I went on giving audition and started facing rejection," she recalled.

"That is when I started doubting myself and thought of giving up acting. I think for any budding actor or artiste, self-doubt could be a huge issue that could break all confidence and conviction. You feel like your dream is broken. People could be harsh on your face when they reject you in an audition and I am not complaining, but I am saying I was young, naive, still in college and not ready for it," shared the actress.

For some time, she focused on studying, took a job as a copywriter in an ad agency and gave up on her dream to make it big in acting.

"I will be thankful to my friend who pushed me to go for the audition of 'The Suitable Boy' and initially after the audition I did not expect to get a selection call. Rather I geared up to go to Melbourne for higher studies. Fifteen days before I was to leave for Melbourne, I was told that Mira (Nair) di wants to take a final audition and she was coming to Delhi," said Tanya.

"Eventually, I got the part and Mira di helped me build the confidence I lost due to all the rejection I faced before. She made me believe if I have faith in myself, if I have a dream and work on it, there is no way I would not achieve it. The only thing was, I would have to trust the process. The problem is we tend to give up in the process. You see, I almost gave up and took up a job and went off for higher study. But then, Mira di happened, a miracle happened," she signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tanya Maniktala Tanya Maniktala interview The suitable boy Mumbaikar
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp