STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hungama 2 trailer promises laughs in a farcical comedy

The plot of Hungama 2 seems familiar: a farcical comedy involving two families.

Published: 02nd July 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Hungama 2 poster

Hungama 2 poster

By Express News Service

The trailer of Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 is out. Loved for his expansive, over-the-top comedies in the aughts, the director of Hera Pheri, Hulchul and Malamaal Weekly is back in the space after a long time. The film is a sequel to his Hungama (2003), with Paresh Rawal reprising his spot as a character named Radhe Shyam Tiwari.

In place of Akshaye Khanna and Aftab Shivdasani in the first, the new film is led by Meezan Jafferi. He’s joined by female leads Pranita Subhash and Shilpa Shetty Kundra (as Radhe Shyam Tiwari’s wife Anjali). Also on board are Priyadarshan regulars like Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, and Johnny Lever, with the welcome addition of Ashutosh Rana in a comedy role.

The plot of Hungama 2 seems familiar: a farcical comedy involving two families. The official synopsis reads: Tucked in the trees of a dainty hill station, the Kapoor family lives in their ancestral home. Colonel Kapoor (Ashutosh Rana) heads his kin which consists mainly of his younger son, Aakash (Meezaan), three kids of his elder son. 

There’s yet another family which is indispensable to the story: The Tiwaris, a childless couple. Radheshaam Tiwari (Paresh Rawal), is a nugatory lawyer and his gorgeous wife Anjali Tiwari (Shilpa Shetty Kundra). The lives of Kapoors and Tiwaris were as neat and perfect until one day a woman, Vaani (Pranitha Subhash) shows up at the door with an illegitimate child. Who is the father of this child?

Priyadarshan’s last Bollywood release was Rangrezz in 2013. Speaking about his return to Hindi cinema, the director shares,  “Over the years, the dynamics of entertainment have changed but the love for a good comedy never fades away. 

After receiving a spectacular response to the movie Hungama that was made years ago, we are happy to now take the story to the next level with Hungama 2 - but this time with new twists and turns but the same old hungama! When I create these movies, I feel like I am contributing to society by bringing smiles on people’s faces especially in these difficult times.” Hungama 2 is written by Anukalp Goswami, Manisha Korde, and Yunus Sajawal. It will stream from July 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hungama 2 Priyadarshan
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp