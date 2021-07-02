Hungama 2 trailer promises laughs in a farcical comedy

By Express News Service

The trailer of Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 is out. Loved for his expansive, over-the-top comedies in the aughts, the director of Hera Pheri, Hulchul and Malamaal Weekly is back in the space after a long time. The film is a sequel to his Hungama (2003), with Paresh Rawal reprising his spot as a character named Radhe Shyam Tiwari.

In place of Akshaye Khanna and Aftab Shivdasani in the first, the new film is led by Meezan Jafferi. He’s joined by female leads Pranita Subhash and Shilpa Shetty Kundra (as Radhe Shyam Tiwari’s wife Anjali). Also on board are Priyadarshan regulars like Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, and Johnny Lever, with the welcome addition of Ashutosh Rana in a comedy role.

The plot of Hungama 2 seems familiar: a farcical comedy involving two families. The official synopsis reads: Tucked in the trees of a dainty hill station, the Kapoor family lives in their ancestral home. Colonel Kapoor (Ashutosh Rana) heads his kin which consists mainly of his younger son, Aakash (Meezaan), three kids of his elder son.

There’s yet another family which is indispensable to the story: The Tiwaris, a childless couple. Radheshaam Tiwari (Paresh Rawal), is a nugatory lawyer and his gorgeous wife Anjali Tiwari (Shilpa Shetty Kundra). The lives of Kapoors and Tiwaris were as neat and perfect until one day a woman, Vaani (Pranitha Subhash) shows up at the door with an illegitimate child. Who is the father of this child?

Priyadarshan’s last Bollywood release was Rangrezz in 2013. Speaking about his return to Hindi cinema, the director shares, “Over the years, the dynamics of entertainment have changed but the love for a good comedy never fades away.

After receiving a spectacular response to the movie Hungama that was made years ago, we are happy to now take the story to the next level with Hungama 2 - but this time with new twists and turns but the same old hungama! When I create these movies, I feel like I am contributing to society by bringing smiles on people’s faces especially in these difficult times.” Hungama 2 is written by Anukalp Goswami, Manisha Korde, and Yunus Sajawal. It will stream from July 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.

