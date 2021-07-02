STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

It increased options of entertainment: Jimmy Sheirgill on OTT boom amid COVID-19

Sheirgill, whose next film 'Collar Bomb' is set for a digital release, believes the web medium has been a blessing for both the film industry and the audiences amid these testing times.

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Jimmy Sheirgill says even though nothing can match up to the experience of watching a film on a big screen, contribution of OTT platforms in providing entertainment amid the coronavirus pandemic should not be ignored.

Cinemas pulled their shutters down last year in mid-March when the pandemic hit the globe and continue to remain closed in most parts of India as the country recovers from the second wave of COVID-19.

Sheirgill, whose next film "Collar Bomb" is set for a digital release, believes the web medium has been a blessing for both the film industry and the audiences amid these testing times. "We are human beings and we easily adapt to any kind of situation. Because of the pandemic as theatres are shut we were still getting to watch movies sitting at home. Because of OTT we have so many options for our entertainment. "We should be happy that these platforms have given us the scope of entertainment while we have been sitting at home," Sheirgill, who has been part of web series such as "Rangbaaz Phirse" and "Your Honor", told PTI in a zoom interview.

The actor, known for starring in acclaimed movies like "Maachis", "Yahaan", "A Wednesday", "Special 26", "Tanu weds Manu" and "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster" franchise, said that theatres will continue to exist. "When theatres open up we will go back to watching movies in cinema halls. Probably, value theatre experience more, like this is the place where we would come to enjoy and get entertained," he added.

"Collar Bomb" revolves around police officer Manoj Hesi (Sheirgill) whose life turns upside down when he is forced to follow the commands of a suicide bomber who threatens to blow up a school. Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the film also stars actors Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande.

Sheirgill said he loves thriller genre and it was fun working on the movie. "I love thrillers and working on it isn't easy, one has to be alert always. It is an interesting story set against time," he said.

The actor said he was initially offered "Collar Bomb" before the coronavirus pandemic started, but it was during the lockdown last year that he decided to work on the project. The team started filming in November 2020 in Himachal Pradesh with all necessary COVID-19 protocols in place.

Shooting for the movie has been a memorable experience, said Sheirgill, who believes one needs to adapt to the new way of filming amid the pandemic.

"When things open up we have to, at some point, step out. We would earlier shoot freely and roam around post pack-up. But not anymore now. Besides the producers, the government also regularly monitors the situation on sets. It has been a different experience to shoot with restrictions and in bio bubble. It was my first film when lockdown opened up so in that sense it is a memorable film of my career," he said.

"Collar Bomb", produced by Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment, will release on Disney + Hotstar on July 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jimmy Sheirgill COVID19 OTT OTT platforms Collar Bomb Theatres Theatre vs OTT
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp