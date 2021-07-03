STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ghazals for a cause

Here a range of participants will be judged by prominent ghazal singers of India such as Pankaj Udhas, Anup Jalota, Rekha Bhardwaj and Sudeep Banerji.

By Express News Service

There is no second thought in describing ghazals as soulful acts. This form of poetry embedded in music is a favourite among many art connoisseurs. Owing to its popularity, Hungama Artist Aloud and Khazana: A Festival of Ghazalshave announced their 4th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt. Here a range of participants will be judged by prominent ghazal singers of India such as Pankaj Udhas, Anup Jalota, Rekha Bhardwaj and Sudeep Banerji.

The event is for a social cause. All proceeds from the festival go to the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) and Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).In its 20th year now, Khazana has been giving a stage to both new and established artists while promoting this art form. Khazana was founded by legendary ghazal singer and President, Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Pankaj Udhas, and Y.K. Sapru, Chairman and CEO, Founder Director, Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) with the support of ghazal maestros, Talat Aziz and Anup Jalota.

According to Pankaj Udhas, “It brings me great joy to be a part of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt for its 4th edition. As the years go by, we see more and more fresh talent participating in the talent hunt. Through this association of Khazana and Hungama Artist Aloud, we once again look to inspire budding young talent from all over the world to come forward and show their love for ghazals.”

To participate, contestants will need to upload videos of them singing ghazals on their website July 21. After this a jury meet will take place and the 20 shortlisted candidates will be asked to upload a fresh audition clipPost this, the jury will announce two winners who will further get a chance to perform at ‘Khazana - A Festival of Ghazals’ later this year, alongside some of the most prolific Ghazal singers in India.

Speaking about the talent hunt, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “We are delighted to extend our long-standing association with Khazana for the 4th edition of the Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt. Right from the first edition, the talent hunt has celebrated the sheer brilliance of Ghazals and seen aspiring singers showcase their impeccable passion for them on a grand scale. Over the past three years, we’ve garnered an overwhelming response with more than 10,000 entries from over 170 cities around the world. We are certain that performances of such talented Ghazal singers will inspire artists across the globe and give them the motivation they need to explore their talent further.”

