STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Saroj Khan biopic announced on her first death anniversary

A biography of Saroj Khan was been announced on Saturday, which marks the first death anniversary of the late choreographer.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Late choreographer Saroj Khan

Late choreographer Saroj Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A biography of Saroj Khan was been announced on Saturday, which marks the first death anniversary of the late choreographer.

The film will bring to life the story of the struggle and success of Khan, widely acknowledged as India's first female choreographer. Details about the film are yet to be officially announced.

"My mother was loved and respected by the entire industry but we have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was. We hope with this biopic, will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic," said Sukaina Khan, daughter of the late choreographer.

Added her son Raju Khan, who is also a Bollywood choreographer: "My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour for us, her family, that the world can see her story."

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 last year at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.

Born Nirmala Kishanchand Sadhu Singh Nagpal, her father advised her to change her name to Saroj Khan so that her orthodox family wouldn't get to know that their daughter was working in films. She started her career as a child artiste at the age of three with the film "Nazarana" as baby Shyama. She became a dancer at the age of 10 and an assistant choreographer at 12.

Khan started out choreographing with the 1974 film, "Geeta Mera Naam ". She directed songs for the Tamil film "Thai Veedu" in 1983, and also worked in Subhash Ghai's superhit "Hero" the same year. She became a household name in the mid to late eighties, directing memorable dances for Sridevi and then Madhuri Dixit, the reigning superstars of the era.

It was the 1986 film, "Nagina" made her a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance "Main naagin tu sapera" in that film continues to be a popular today. Her choreography for Sridevi the next year in "Mr India", particularly the song "Hawaa hawaai" became equally popular.

Khan had also directed some of Madhuri Dixit's most iconic dance hits including "Ek do teen" ("Tezaab"), "Choli ke peechhey" ("Khalnayak"), "Dhak dhak" ("Beta") and "Maar daala" ("Devdas").

Among her major assignments is choreographing for Aishwarya Rai in "Taal" (1999) and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" (1999).

Her last assignments include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in "Manikarnika" (2019) and "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" in 2015.

Her last major work was directing Madhuri's moves in the 2019 release "Kalank".

In recent years, Khan became a popular face on television as a judge on dance shows such as "Naach Baliye" and "Jhalak Dikhla Ja".

In 2012, Public Service Broadcasting Trust (PSBT) had produced a documentary film on Saroj Khan's life directed by Nidhi Tuli.

Khan choreographed around 3500 songs in her career span and is a three-time National Award winner.

Rights to produce the biopic have been acquired by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. "Saroj ji's journey that started as early as a three-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs. The success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina and Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother," said Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saroj Khan Saroj Khan Biopic
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp