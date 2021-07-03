STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shweta Tripathi excited to reunite with Shriya Pilgaonkar in 'The Gone Game 2'

Shweta Tripathi is over the moon to reunite with her friend Shriya Pilgaonkar in the second season of web series 'The Gone Game'.

Published: 03rd July 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi

Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tripathi is over the moon to reunite with her friend Shriya Pilgaonkar in the second season of web series "The Gone Game". The two actresses had worked together in the first season of the show, as well as in "Mirzapur" season one.

"I have known Shriya for what feels like forever! We first met because we both did theatre together. Theatre was the reason for how we knew each other way back before we were cast for 'Mirzapur'," Shweta said.

"I clearly remember the first time I met her was at the screening of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', written by our common friend Hussain Dalal. Also what makes our bond more interesting -- a little trivia -- is that before Guddu and Bablu were cast, Golu and Sweety (the character they play in 'Mirzapur') were cast!" she said.

Shweta credited "Mirzapur" and said it "escalated" their bond, and they gradually became "amazing friends".

"Then came 'The Gone Game' and unfortunately due to lockdown, we would miss each other so much because the entire show was shot virtually. Now, I'm excited because we will finally shoot in person together for the show and I can't wait for her to join the bio bubble," said Shweta.

"The Gone Game" is an Indian psychological thriller web series directed by Nikhil Bhat, and starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgainkar and Arjun Mathur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shweta Tripathi Shriya Pilgaonkar The Gone Game 2
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp