'Show changed many lives': Smriti Irani on 21 years of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, the soap opera premiered on July 3, 2000 and ran for eight years, clocking more than 1,800 episodes.

Published: 04th July 2021 12:40 PM

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Photo | HotStar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Celebrating 21 years of her iconic show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani said the long-running series was a life-changing experience not only for the audience but also the people who worked on it.

Irani became a household name with her character of Tulsi Virani, an ideal daughter-in-law, who goes through a series of ups and downs while protecting her family.

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" was a turning point for the politician, who had featured in music videos and two TV shows before bagging the landmark series.

Irani, 45, took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a video montage of the show to mark the occasion.

"We had made a promise 'Phir Milenge', a promise we could not keep....21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!" Irani wrote.

The Star Plus show saw three time leaps, before going off air in November 2008.

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" became a prime time success as it captivated the audience with its melodramatic storytelling, aspirational family values and characters.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and reposted a fan video, writing, "Many moons Ago. This day. changed my life! Thank you @starplus @sameern @smritiiraniofficial Rajubhai Vipul bhai and everyone associated." 

Several of the show's cast members, including Mouni Roy, Hiten Tejwani and Anita Hassanandani also commented on Irani's post.

