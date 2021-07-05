STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Feel blessed to to work with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at initial stage of career: Mrunal Thakur

Thakur is playing Ananya in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's latest directorial, Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan, set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 16 July 2021.

Published: 05th July 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur (Photo | Mrunal Thakur Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Thakur says she entered the Hindi film industry with a dream to work with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra but never imagined the opportunity would come so early on in her career with "Toofaan".

In the upcoming sports drama headlined by actor Farhan Akhtar, Thakur plays Ananya, a doctor who is instrumental in transforming its protagonist Aziz Ali from a henchman to a professional boxer.

Even before Thakur officially met the director of acclaimed films like "Rang De Basanti" and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the actor recalled how she was "extremely nervous" when Mehra showed up during the dubbing of Nikkhil Advani's 2019 drama "Batla House".

Later, when the duo discussed "Toofaan", Thakur said she was surprised by the faith Mehra showed in her.

"Rakeysh sir didn't know I'm a Maharashtrian and the character we were discussing was also one. At that point I knew I still didn't have the film- I had to work hard for it," she said.

"It was necessary for me to test for the character, for him to believe I could play it and for me to get closer and understand what this girl is about."

It was my dream to work with him. I thought it would take me at least 15 films to even get that opportunity but I'm blessed that I got it at such an initial stage of my career," Thakur told PTI.

Starting out on television with the popular soap opera "Kumkum Bhagya" (2014-2016), Thakur transitioned to Hindi films with the acclaimed 2018 drama "Love Sonia" and gained further recognition in 2019 for Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" and "Batla House", headlined by John Abraham.

Her character in "Toofaan", the 28-year-old actor said, has the potential to "inspire" people, especially filmmakers, to write stronger female parts.

"She's a liberal, lovely girl. A catalyst who helps Ajju to transform into Aziz, to follow his passion and channelise all his energy into something nice," she said.

"Ananya is someone who is not just going to inspire the audience but also change the way filmmakers, people look at Bollywood actresses. This is one of the meatiest characters I got a chance to perform. I feel fortunate to have played the role. Characters like these are not written often."

The film, produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment along with Mehra's ROMP Pictures, is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

Despite being relatively new to the industry, Thakur is in no hurry to prove herself and said she would rather be invested in "one or two" films a year than take up projects for the sake of it.

"Even if I do one-two films a year, I want to be completely into it. My agenda is that the audience should be able to associate with it. I want to change the way people look at actresses with the roles I play. I want to be known as a versatile actor and 'Toofaan' is a step towards that direction," she added.

The actor will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Jersey".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toofaan Mrunal Thakur Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Farhan Akhtar
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp