Kajal Aggarwal starts shooting for Uma

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Kajal Aggarwal will headline a Hindi film titled Uma, and the latest is that the actor has begun shooting for the film in Kolkata. The makers announced that the start-to-finish schedule of the film started today.

Billed as a slice-of-life family film, Uma follows the drama that ensues when the titular character, a stranger, joins the multifaced members of the family over the course of a wedding. Speaking of the film, Kajal had earlier shared that her character is akin to Mary Poppins.

Uma marks the directorial debut of Tathagata Singha and is being bankrolled by Avikesh Ghosh of AVMA Media in association with Mantraraj Paliwal of Miraj Group. The film also stars Meghana Malik, Harsh Chhaya, Tinnu Anand, Ayushi Talokdar, Gaurav Sharma and Shriswara.

Kajal was recently seen in Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu. She has multiple films in the pipeline such as Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Ghosty, Indian 2, and an untitled film with Nagarjuna, all in different stages of production.