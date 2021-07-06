STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to lead Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

The cast of Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. 

Filmmaker Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his next directorial, a love story titled "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

The film marks Johar's return to feature-length direction after the 2016 romantic drama "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Johar took to Twitter and shared the announcement teaser of the film, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

"Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy," the 49-year-old director tweeted.

According to an Instagram post Karan Johar made later in the day, the characters played by Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana Azmi's character is a member of Alia Bhatt's family. "Meet the legendary stars of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on the set with them," he wrote.

While Johar directed Bhatt in her 2012 debut movie "Student of the Year", the new movie will mark first collaboration between the filmmaker and Bollywood star Singh.

Johar and Singh were earlier supposed to collaborate on the historical drama "Takht", which has been reportedly shelved.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" will release in 2022.

Bhatt, 28, also shared the announcement on her Instagram and wrote, "An exceptional love story with my favourite people."

Singh, who turned 36 on Tuesday, said it was a "special announcement" on his "special day."

"Presenting - 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar," he said.

The two Bollywood stars had previously shared screen space for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's critically-acclaimed music drama "Gully Boy" in 2019.

Bhatt will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

She recently started working on "Darlings", her first film as a producer.

Singh is currently awaiting the release of sports drama "83", directed by Kabir Khan, and also make a special appearance in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi".

The actor will also star in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" and "Cirkus" by Rohit Shetty.

