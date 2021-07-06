STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ritviz, Karan Kanchan's 'Khamoshi' inspired by lockdown silence, 21 more songs in the pipeline

The upcoming song 'Khamoshi', which is made amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be out on July 9.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ritviz has promised to come up with 21 new songs this year.

Ritviz has promised to come up with 21 new songs this year.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Electronica producer and indie artiste Ritviz has collaborated with music producer Karan Kanchan on a song titled 'Khamoshi'.

Speaking more about 'Khamoshi', Ritviz, who has promised to come up with other new 21 songs this year, said, "Karan and I announced the release of 'Khamoshi' in December last year but for creative reasons, we didn't end up putting it out."

"It took us a bit to figure out what was missing but eventually we did and I'm so excited with how it has turned out. Since there are 21 songs coming up across August to December, it just made complete sense to add this as a surprise drop to kick off the string of releases," he added.

According to Karan, 'Khamoshi' is inspired by the silence of lockdown.

"The entire track was worked upon during the thick of the pandemic but I'm super happy with the way it has turned out. Khamoshi as a concept finds resonance with the silence we have been dealing with in this lockdown and how the quiet is perhaps not always the most comforting," he said.

"The buzzing sounds of existence seem to have almost vanished and been replaced by an eerie deafening hush. The pandemic has changed our sonic environment and one could never imagine how it would take a pandemic to appreciate everyday sounds," he added.

Karan further spoke about his experience working with Ritviz.

"My original impression for the soundtrack was inspired by the 80's English pop. However, the song got a brand new lease of life when Ritviz added his Hindustani classical flair to it," he shared.

The audio release of 'Khamoshi' would be accompanied by a music video directed by Jugaad Motion Pictures, who have been behind most of Ritviz's distinctive videos like 'Sage' and 'Liggi'.

