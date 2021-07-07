STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Dilip Kumar's musical talent: Listen to the only song the legendary actor sang in his life

The veteran actor lent his voice to a composition by music director Salil Chowdhury called 'Lagi Nahi Chute' with Lata Mangeshkar for the film 'Musafir' in 1957.

Published: 07th July 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Dilip Kumar recording the song 'Lagi Nahi Chute' with veteran singer Lata Mangseshkar (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Late actor Dilip Kumar recording the song 'Lagi Nahi Chute' with veteran singer Lata Mangseshkar (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

Legendary artist Dilip Kumar was a man of many talents, but did you know that he had a musical streak as well?

The veteran actor, who breathed his last on Wednesday morning, lent his voice to a composition by music director Salil Chowdhury called 'Lagi Nahi Chute' with Lata Mangeshkar, for the film 'Musafir' in 1957.

It was also the only song he ever sang.

Lyricist Shailendra also made one of his rare on-screen appearances in this song.

ALSO READ | From 'Mughal-E-Azam' to 'Karma': Looking back at top 10 Dilip Kumar classics

The film, which was about the lives of three families who lived in one house and how their stories were linked to it, was a special one for many reasons.

It starred renowned artists like Kishore Kumar, Nirupa Roy, and Suchitra Sen in pivotal roles and also marked director Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial debut and actor Keshto Mukherji's Bollywood debut.

One of India's most celebrated actors, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital last week and had been suffering from breathlessness.

He is survived by his wife Saira Banu and mourned by countless cinema lovers.

While his demise may have left his fans disarrayed, his legacy continues to live on.

You can listen to the melodious track here:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Kumar Dilip Kumar songs Dilip Kumar Lagi Nahi Chute Dilip Kumar Death Dilip Kumar Films
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp