Dilip Kumar's musical talent: Listen to the only song the legendary actor sang in his life

By Online Desk

Legendary artist Dilip Kumar was a man of many talents, but did you know that he had a musical streak as well?

The veteran actor, who breathed his last on Wednesday morning, lent his voice to a composition by music director Salil Chowdhury called 'Lagi Nahi Chute' with Lata Mangeshkar, for the film 'Musafir' in 1957.

It was also the only song he ever sang.

Lyricist Shailendra also made one of his rare on-screen appearances in this song.

ALSO READ | From 'Mughal-E-Azam' to 'Karma': Looking back at top 10 Dilip Kumar classics

The film, which was about the lives of three families who lived in one house and how their stories were linked to it, was a special one for many reasons.

It starred renowned artists like Kishore Kumar, Nirupa Roy, and Suchitra Sen in pivotal roles and also marked director Hrishikesh Mukherjee's directorial debut and actor Keshto Mukherji's Bollywood debut.

One of India's most celebrated actors, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital last week and had been suffering from breathlessness.

He is survived by his wife Saira Banu and mourned by countless cinema lovers.

While his demise may have left his fans disarrayed, his legacy continues to live on.

You can listen to the melodious track here: