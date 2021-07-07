Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98 in Mumbai

By Online Desk

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was 98.

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital, confirmed the news.

One of India's most celebrated actor, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Mumbai hospital last week and had been suffering from breathlessness.

An inspiration for many actors, Dilip with his characters and dialouges touched a chord in millions of cinema lovers.

Dilip Kumar's family friend, Faisal Farooqui, wrote 'with a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.'

The news of the 'Devdas' actor's death left actors, directors and fans mourning.

His almost six-decade career comprises unforgettable movies and moments that have forever brightened the Indian silver screen.

Dilip Kumar was regarded as one of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema.

Dilip Kumar's funeral will take place on Wednesday evening at Santacruz, Mumbai.

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Dilip, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'. He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'.

Born in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar (present day Pakistan) to Ayesha Begum and Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife and veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu.

Apart from the film fraternity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other political leaders paid their tributes to the Indian superstar on Twitter.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..

Deeply saddened .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.



His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021

Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema.Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji.His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu,his family & millions of fans. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 7, 2021