Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98 in Mumbai

Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote, 'with a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to him we return'

Published: 07th July 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar

By Online Desk

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was 98.

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital, confirmed the news.

One of India's most celebrated actor, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Mumbai hospital last week and had been suffering from breathlessness.

An inspiration for many actors, Dilip with his characters and dialouges touched a chord in millions of cinema lovers.

Dilip Kumar's family friend, Faisal Farooqui, wrote 'with a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.'

The news of the 'Devdas' actor's death left actors, directors and fans mourning.

His almost six-decade career comprises unforgettable movies and moments that have forever brightened the Indian silver screen.

Dilip Kumar was regarded as one of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema.
(File Photo)

Dilip Kumar's funeral will take place on Wednesday evening at Santacruz, Mumbai.

Dilip, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'. He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'.

Born in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar (present day Pakistan) to Ayesha Begum and Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife and veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu.

Apart from the film fraternity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other political leaders paid their tributes to the Indian superstar on Twitter.

