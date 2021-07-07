STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The legendary trio': Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor come alive in this throwback photo

Together the three actors summed up the epitome of Bollywood stardom in the fifties and the sixties, and were known as the Triumvirate of the Hindi film industry. 

Published: 07th July 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Late actors Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar (Photo | Karisma Kapoor, Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday posted a throwback picture that captures Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand in the same frame as her grandfather Raj Kapoor.

While Dev Anand died in 2011, Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, and Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday.

Together the three actors summed up the epitome of Bollywood stardom in the fifties and the sixties, and were known as the Triumvirate of the Hindi film industry. Karisma's caption reflected the notion.

WATCH | Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved:

IN PICS | Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'

"The legendary trio," she wrote, with folded hands and red heart emojis accompanying the black and white Instagram image that has the three late legends dressed formally and smiling at the camera.

Dilip Kumar was laid to rest around 4:45 PM in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu.

Kumar was given a gun salute, following which the police band paid him a tribute at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.

