Mohit Suri resumes 'Ek Villain Returns' shoot with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has resumed shooting for his upcoming "Ek Villain Returns" with actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria here.

While the first schedule of the action-thriller was shot with the film's other cast, John Abraham and Disha Patani, the second schedule was filmed in Goa.

Kapoor and Sutaria resumed the shoot on Wednesday.

Suri took to Instagram and shared a picture from the film's set, writing, "Ek Villain Returns on set! It's good to be back."

The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit "Ek Villain", which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

According to a press release by the makers, the team is maintaining a strict protocol on the sets owing to COVID-19 and have also created a bubble for the safety of the cast and crew.

"Ek Villain Returns" is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.