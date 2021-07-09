STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bigg Boss' to stream first six weeks on OTT before TV

Actress Shweta Tiwari, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and winner of "Bigg Boss 4", is excited about the OTT streaming of the show.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 set

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 set (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The next season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television. The new season will be called "Bigg Boss OTT" and will arrive early this year.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks and exit from the show.

Ferzad Palia, Head of Voot Select says: "At Voot, experiences and innovation around content are at the forefront of our strategy. 'Bigg Boss' has witnessed tremendous success over seasons and grown to become India's biggest entertainment property. The launch of Bigg Boss OTT on Voot is another step towards solidifying our 'Digital First' approach as an organisation. We are confident that our loyal fans and subscribers will enjoy a truly world class experience through our 24 hour Live feeds, interactivity and gaming offerings."

Actress Shweta Tiwari, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and winner of "Bigg Boss 4", is excited about the OTT streaming of the show.

She says: "I'm extremely excited to know that my favourite reality show is arriving early this year. For me, Bigg Boss was a life-changing experience. Not only did it let the audience know me beyond my persona as an actor, but ended up teaching me to be more patient, tolerant and yet assertive. It also gave me friends like family. I watch 'Bigg Boss' every year, but I think that as an audience member, I am going to have more power than ever before to be the real judge of the show. That makes this OTT launch absolutely thrilling."

