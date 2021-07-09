STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Esha Deol joins Ajay Devgn in upcoming series Rudra  

Esha Deol has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn’s debut web series, Rudra - The Edge of Darkness.

Hindi film actor Esha Deol

Esha Deol (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Esha Deol has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn’s debut web series, Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. Esha and Ajay were co-stars in films like Yuva, LOC: Kargil, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Kaal and Cash. This is her first acting venture since the 2019 short film Cakewalk. Welcoming his co-star onboard, Ajay tweeted, “Happy to share the news that Esha Deol will be joining the journey of Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness. Welcome aboard Esha.”

“I am really happy to collaborate with Applause and BBC Studios for Rudra - The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well," Esha shared in a statement.

"This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama, with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before. With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one and I am looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time who has been a fantastic co-star to me in many films.”

Rudra is a remake of the British series Luther, starring Idris Elba. In the Indian version, Ajay essays a cop tracking down complex crimes in Mumbai. It is set to go on floors soon and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
 

