First look posters of Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam from Bhoot Police released

The first look posters of actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam from their upcoming film Bhoot Police was released earlier today. While Jacqueline is set to play a character named Kanika, Yami will play Maya in the film. Jacqueline shared her poster and wrote, “Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in Bhoot Police. Coming soon on DisneyplusHSVIP.”

Yami wrote, “To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in Bhoot Police.”Just a few days ago, the makers released the first look poster featuring Saif Ali Khan. They also announced that the film, which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

The makers are yet to announce a release date. Billed as a horror-comedy, Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film is a co-production between 12th Street Entertainment and Tips Industries. The film initially eyed a theatre release, but the makers opted for a streaming release owing to the prevailing pandemic situation.