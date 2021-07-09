STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to headline Hindi remake of 'Hit'

The 2020 Telugu cop thriller 'Hit', which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, is the story of a policeman who is on the trail of a missing woman.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sanya Malhotra on July 9, 2021, said she will feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Hit".

The 2020 cop thriller, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, is the story of a policeman who is on the trail of a missing woman.

Malhotra said she has seen the original Telugu film and found it to be an interesting and intriguing story.

"I have watched 'Hit' and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj," Malhotra said in a statement.

"Hit", starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead, was directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who will also helm the Hindi version.

The Hindi remake is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon.

Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore are producing the project.

Malhotra has been garnering praise for her performances in recently released "Pagglait" and "Ludo".

The 29-year-old will next star in "Meenakshi Sundareshwar", co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and produced by Karan Johar.

She will also appear in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming home production "Love Hostel", along with Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey.

