Paresh Rawal on taking up Rishi Kapoor's role in 'Sharmaji Namkeen': It was emotionally overwhelming

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who came on board to shoot the remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's swansong "Sharmaji Namkeen", said he embraced the role with a sense of responsibility in order to honour the late star.

The 66-year-old actor was roped in by Excel Entertainment earlier this year to carry forward the character for which Rishi Kapoor had shot prior to his demise last year.

Completing the film, billed as the coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man, was an "emotionally overwhelming experience", Rawal said.

"I respected him a lot as a human being. He was the father of my most favourite actor, Ranbir Kapoor, such a fine talent of the Kapoor family. To do his role, to carry it forward was a responsibility. I knew I had to approach it with a lot of elegance. One can't take it for granted," the actor said.

Rawal, who had collaborated with Rishi Kapoor on films like "Damini", "Hathyar" and "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", finished the filming for the Hitesh Bhatia-directed film a few days ago.

"Sharmaji Namkeen" also features Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor's co-star of films such as "Bol Radha Bol", "Eena Meena Deeka" and "Daraar".

Rawal said it is unfortunate that Rishi Kapoor, who passed away aged 67 after a two year-long battle with leukaemia last April, could not finish the project.

"He is no more but it's a huge loss for the audience because the film's script is absolutely brilliant. I read a script as good as this after a long time. If Rishi Sahab was in this film throughout, he would have created fireworks. Whatever work he has done, it is phenomenal. As an audience member, it was my loss that he couldn't finish the film," he added.

"Sharmaji Namkeen" is produced by Excel Entertainment in association with casting director-filmmaker Honey Trehan and director Abhishek Chaubey under their banner MacGuffin Pictures.

Rawal is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming comedy, "Hungama 2".

The Priyadarshan-directed film is scheduled to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

The actor will also be seen in the sports drama "Toofaan", slated to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday.