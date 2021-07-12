STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh to star in second season of 'Pavitra Rishta'

The 2009 show, backed by Ekta Kapoor, became a sensation, making late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Lokhande a household name.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ankita Lokhande (R) and Shaheer Sheikh on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta'

Ankita Lokhande (R) and Shaheer Sheikh on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta'. (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platforms ZEE5 and ALTBalaji on Sunday announced the second season of the popular TV show "Pavitra Rishta", featuring actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. The 2009 show, backed by Ekta Kapoor, became a sensation, making late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Lokhande a household name.

The ZEE TV show found immense popularity for its romance and the pairing of Singh and Lokhande, who played Manav and Archana respectively. It ran for five years and clocked 1424 episodes. The official Instagram account of ALTBalaji posted a picture of Lokhande (36) and Sheikh from the show's shoot.

"Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. 'Pavitra Rishta' begins filming. Streaming soon on ALTBalaji," the caption read.

Sesson two of the show is titled "Pavitra Rishta - it's never too late". While Lokhande will continue to essay the role of Archana, Sheikh (37) has come on board to portray the character of Manav. Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production will helm the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which, it will also be available on ALTBalaji.

The series will be directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia. Apart from Lokhande and Singh, who passed away last year, "Pavitra Rishta" also featured Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Veer Mehra.

While actor Usha Nadkarni will be returning as Savita Deshmukh (Manav's mother), other cast members are yet to be announced.

