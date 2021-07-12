STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Esha Deol Takhtani turns producer with Ramkamal Mukherjee-directed 'Ek Duaa'

Published: 12th July 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Esha Deol

Esha Deol (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Esha Deol Takhtani on Monday announced she is set to star in the upcoming film "Ek Duaa", which would also mark her production debut. Directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee, the film will be backed by Esha and her businessman-husband, Bharat Takhtani, under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF).

The actor, whose last big screen outing in Bollywood was the 2011 drama "Tell Me O Kkhuda", said she decided to turn producer as she connected deeply with the film's script. "When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners," Esha said in a statement.

Esha took a sabbatical from work after her marriage to Bharat in 2012. The couple have two daughters.

The 39-year-old actor said 'Ek Duaa' aligned with the kind of work she was hungry to do. "Over the past few years, I have been busy taking care of my two daughters, who are truly a blessing for me. I always wanted to come back to films, but I wanted to do it with something special. Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again," she added.

"Ek Duaa", co-produced by Venky's and Assorted Motion Pictures, will premiere soon on the streaming platform Voot Select. Apart from the film, Esha will also be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar VIP crime-drama series "Rudra - The Edge of Darkness" starring Ajay Devgn.

Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

