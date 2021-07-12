STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts said film was too risky: Pooja Bhatt on 30 years of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'

The film featured the actor as an heiress who runs away from home to be with her movie star boyfriend but meets Aamir Khan's character Raghu on the way and falls in love with him.

Published: 12th July 2021 12:52 PM

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Pooja Bhatt on Monday celebrated 30 years of "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin" and recalled how there were people who dubbed the romantic-comedy, also starring Aamir Khan, "too risky". Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Gulshan Kumar, the film was a major success upon its release in 1991.

Based on the Academy Award winning 1934 Hollywood classic "It Happened One Night", "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin" marked the big screen debut of Pooja Bhatt in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial. The film featured the actor as an heiress who runs away from home to be with her movie star boyfriend (played by Sameer Chitre) but meets Khan's Raghu on the way and falls in love with him.

Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and shared pictures from the film, which also starred Anupam Kher, Tiku Talsania and Rakesh Bedi. "30 years of #DilHaiKeMantaNahin. Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky... Where a woman runs away from home to marry someone, then changes her mind and runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too, with her father's blessings," the 49-year-old actor wrote.

"Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin" also cemented Khan's position in the industry as a leading man after hits like "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" (1988) and 1990 romantic drama "Dil".

The film was known for its chartbuster soundtrack by music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, which featured hit songs like "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin", "Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka" and "Adayein Bhi Hain" among others, penned by Sameer, Faaiz Anwar and Rani Malik.

Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

