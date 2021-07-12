STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' team celebrates film's 19th anniversary, pays homage to Dilip Kumar

In filmmaker Bimal Roy's 1955 rendition "Devdas", Dilip Kumar played the role of the depressed alcoholic. The official Twitter account of Bhansali Productions paid a tribute to Dilip Kumar's Devdas.

The cast and crew of Bhansali's 2002 Devdas paid homage to late Dilip Kumar, who had starred in the 1955 classic.

The cast and crew of Bhansali's 2002 Devdas paid homage to late Dilip Kumar, who had starred in the 1955 classic. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house and actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene on July 12, 2021, marked 19 years of their magnum opus "Devdas" and paid tributes to screen icon Dilip Kumar, who had starred in the 1955 classic of the same name.

In filmmaker Bimal Roy's acclaimed "Devdas", based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name, Kumar played the titular role of a depressed alcoholic.

In Bhansali's 2002 adaptation of "Devdas", superstar Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role.

The official Twitter account of Bhansali Productions shared the poster of Kumar's "Devdas" and that of Khan's, writing that the legendary actor, who passed away last week aged 98, will always be remembered.

"19 years ago this love saga was etched in our hearts and continues to linger with its eternal music, scintillating performances. Here's an ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on forever!" the tweet read.

The 1955 classic featured Vyjayanthimala as the courtesan Chandramukhi and Suchitra Sen, in her Bollywood debut, as Parvati/'Paro'. 

In Bhansali's "Devdas", Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed the role of Paro, while Dixit-Nene played Chandramukhi.

The 2002 film chronicled the story of Devdas, who, after his wealthy family prohibits him from marrying Paro, spirals downward and descends into alcoholism.

Dixit-Nene said she will always cherish working on "Devdas".

"Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will cherish these forever! Here's our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on forever!" the 54-year-old actor wrote.

Written by Bhansali and Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, "Devdas" was one of the biggest hits of 2002.

The film was lauded for its opulence, Nitin Chandrakant Desai's grand sets, the performances by the cast and composer Ismail Darbar's music.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who made her debut with "Devdas", penned an emotional note on Instagram.

The singer became the voice of Paro in the film, crooning songs like "Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka", "Bairi Piya", "Morey Piya", and "Dola Re Dola".

Ghoshal also bagged her maiden National Award for the film.

"It's still vivid in my memories, the magical years of making the music. Always grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for believing in that 16 year old girl. And my parents for being there days and nights with me, to make me into what I am today," the 37-year-old singer wrote on Twitter.

"Devdas", billed as one of the most expensive films of the time, had premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

The film later bagged five National Awards -- best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, best playback singer for Ghoshal, production design for Desai, best choreography for Saroj Khan and best costume design for Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla and Reza Shariffi.

