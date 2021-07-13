STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varun Dhawan and Mohit Suri to collaborate?

Actor Varun Dhawan and director Mohit Suri may collaborate on an upcoming project, a report in Pinkvilla stated.

Published: 13th July 2021 10:40 AM

Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan

Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Varun Dhawan and director Mohit Suri may collaborate on an upcoming project, a report in Pinkvilla stated. Mohit is presently shooting for his upcoming release, Ek Villain Returns. According to the report, the director has approached Varun for an action-oriented love story, which the actor has liked. Varun has asked Mohit to develop the idea further into a full bound script, a source told the portal.

The film is being tipped to potentially start next year. Mohit will delve into the scripting process after finishing Ek Villain Returns, the source added. Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. The film is a horror-comedy co-starring Kriti Sanon. 

