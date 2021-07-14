Alaya F shoots for U Turn remake in Chandigarh

By Express News Service

Actor Alaya F recently announced her new film, U Turn, with producer Ekta Kapoor. Sources inform that Alaya is currently shooting in Chandigarh for the same. A source close to the development says, “Alaya is in Chandigarh shooting for U Turn. She flew off to the city a day before the official announcement was made. Alaya is all set to wrap up this schedule by August end.”

In U Turn, Alaya dons the character of a journalist. The film is a remake of the 2018 Kannada thriller U Turn, starring Shraddha Srinath in the lead. The Hindi version is produced by Cult Movies, a new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

U Turn marks the third film that Alaya has shot for. The actor had made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. She has already shot for her second film which is yet to be announced.