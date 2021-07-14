STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandra Film Festival’s thematic ‘Silent Crimes’ lineup goes live

Bandra Film Festival, a digital film festival presented by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube, is introducing a slate of drama movies based on silent crimes.

Posters of Vanaja and Tipu

Bandra Film Festival's Silent Crimes line-up went live

Bandra Film Festival, a digital film festival presented by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube, is introducing a slate of drama movies based on silent crimes. The posters of the films were unveiled recently on BFF’s social media. The new lineup themed ‘Silent Crime’ is opening with Vanaja, a Telugu film directed by Rajnesh Domalpalli, dealing with a young girl trying to find her self-worth in the midst of a repressive caste system and physical abuse.

There’s also Tipu, directed by Mihir Lath, a drama about a 6-year-old transgender kid named Tipu who is sent away to live amidst the transgender community against his own will by his own family, all the time thinking he has been abducted by witches. Finally, the festival is screening Crash, a docu fictional film directed by Rajdip Ray which takes a look at the impact of road accidents on people, their apathy, calculated concerns and emotions in the locality where the accident takes place.

 Speaking about the thematic lineup, Namrata Grewal from Marketing & Communication at BFF said, “Silent Crime’ is an interesting term because it’s not a cut and dry genre to define, like, say, ‘comedy’ or ‘horror.’ That means there are crimes going on that are not acknowledged, ignored or worse still hushed by society’s apathy. This is a genre that will keep the audiences hooked to their screens. BFF programmed this new thematic line up ‘Silent Crime’ so that our audiences can continue to have the opportunity to watch a wide range of films from the comfort of their homes and in the coming days more movies will be added on BFF’s platform.”
 

