Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi announce birth of baby boy 'Avyaan Azaad'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Dia Mirza and her businessman-husband Vaibhav Rekhi on Wednesday said they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May. The baby, named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, was born prematurely on May 14 and is currently being cared for in a neonatal intensive care unit (ICU), they said.

Mirza shared a moving post about the birth of their son on Instagram. "Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening," she wrote.

The 39-year-old actor, known for films like "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" and "Sanju", said she was grateful for the timely care and intervention by their doctor that ensured "the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section".

Mirza said the couple is learning the meaning of parenthood from their newborn. "And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I," he said.

She said that the baby will be home soon, as his grandparents and elder sister Samaira, Rekhi's daughter from his first wife, yoga coach Sunaina, are "waiting to hold him in their arms". "To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time," Mirza concluded the note.

The couple tied the knot on February 15 in a private ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends. Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha.