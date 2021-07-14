STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi announce birth of baby boy 'Avyaan Azaad'

The baby, named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, was born prematurely on May 14 and is currently being cared for in a neonatal ICU.

Published: 14th July 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Dia Mirza and her husban Vaibhav named the baby boy as 'Avyaan Azaad'. (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Dia Mirza and her businessman-husband Vaibhav Rekhi on Wednesday said they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May. The baby, named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, was born prematurely on May 14 and is currently being cared for in a neonatal intensive care unit (ICU), they said.

Mirza shared a moving post about the birth of their son on Instagram. "Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening," she wrote.

The 39-year-old actor, known for films like "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" and "Sanju", said she was grateful for the timely care and intervention by their doctor that ensured "the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section".

Mirza said the couple is learning the meaning of parenthood from their newborn. "And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I," he said.

She said that the baby will be home soon, as his grandparents and elder sister Samaira, Rekhi's daughter from his first wife, yoga coach Sunaina, are "waiting to hold him in their arms". "To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time," Mirza concluded the note.

The couple tied the knot on February 15 in a private ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends. Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dia Mirza Vaibhav Rekhi Avyaan Azaad Rekhi Dia Mirza baby
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp