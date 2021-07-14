STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut to make OTT debut with Indian adaptation of American show 'Temptation Island'

'Temptation Island' is an American reality show in which several couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite gender, in order to test the strength of their relationships.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut is set to make her OTT debut by hosting an Indian adaptation of the American show 'Temptation Island'.

A source close to the development revealed that Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform (the name of which is not disclosed yet).

The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show, 'Temptation Island' and the actor "has already signed" on the dotted lines and is all set to kick start the shoot.

'Temptation Island' is an American reality television program broadcast on Fox and USA Network in which several couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite gender, in order to test the strength of their relationships.

On a related note, this is not the first time that viewers will see a Bollywood superstar hosting a TV show.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Kaun Banega Crorepati), Shah Rukh Khan (India Poochega - Sabse Shaana Kaun), Aamir Khan (Satyamev Jayate), Salman Khan (Bigg Boss) and more have proven to be some of the most famous celebrity hosts for TV shows.

Priyanka Chopra has hosted season 3 of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and Shilpa Shetty has hosted 'Bigg Boss 2'.

Speaking of Kangana's film front, she will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa.

She also has an interesting lineup of films like: 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', and 'Emergency' based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the pipeline. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Temptation Island Kangana Ranaut OTT Thalaivi Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Temptation Island Indian adaptation
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp