Lata Mangeshkar remembers legendary music director Madan Mohan on his death anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted pictures of the late legendary music director Madan Mohan, who is fondly remembered for the immortal ghazals that he composed for the Hindi films.

Published: 14th July 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Madan Mohan was a popular Indian music director of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

Madan Mohan was a popular Indian music director of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to legendary music director Madan Mohan on his 46th death anniversary.

The Bharat Ratna award-winning singer took to Twitter and posted two monochromatic pictures of the late legendary music director, who is fondly remembered for the immortal ghazals that he composed for the Hindi films.

"Duniya ke liye Madan Mohan ji great sangeetkar the, mere liye wo mere Madan Bhaiyya the. Aaj unki punyatithi hai. Main unko aur unke sangeet ko koti koti pranam karti hun," Mangeshkar wrote.

In a Twitter thread, the 91-year-old singer paid her heartfelt tribute by sharing two iconic songs that she had sung under the direction of Mohan: 'Bairaan Neend Na Aye' and 'Mai to Tum Sang Nain Mila Ke'.

These two melodies are one of the evergreen classics from the unparalleled combination of Mohan's enchanting music and Mangeshkar's equally enchanting voice.

Madan Mohan was a popular Indian music director of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. He is still considered one of the most melodious and skilled music directors of the Hindi film industry.

He is remembered for the immortal ghazals he composed for Hindi films with singers like Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle.

He died of liver cirrhosis on 14 July 1975. Some of his best works are 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se', 'Tumhari Zulf Ke Saaya', 'Lag Jaa Gale Ke Phir Yeh', 'Saba Se Yeh Keh Do' and many more. 

