STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Rampal wraps up shooting for Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad'

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is an action-packed film, wherein Kangana Ranaut essays the role of a protagonist, Agni.

Published: 16th July 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (Photo | Arjun Rampal Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal has completed his shooting for the upcoming film 'Dhaakad'. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is an action-packed film, wherein Kangana Ranaut essays the role of a protagonist, Agni.

On Friday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and penned a farewell post for her co-star Arjun, who recently wrapped up his work on 'Dhaakad'. "It's a film wrap for our baddy. Will miss you on the sets," Kangana wrote, adding a picture of Arjun popping champagne on the sets of the film in Budapest.

Arjun, too, took to social media to share his experience working with Razneesh. "Brother in arms. What a pleasure Razneesh... what an experience. Thank you kiddo. Love and till we meet again," he wrote on Instagram.

Arjun will be seen playing the role of a villain, Rudraveer, in 'Dhaakad'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Rampal Dhaakad Razneesh Ghai Kangana Ranaut
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp