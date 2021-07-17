Chutzpah looks at internet culture

Shilajit Mitra By

Sonyliv’s new web show Chutzpah begins streaming from July 23. Produced by Maddock Outsider, the show explores internet culture through five interconnected stories. It’s led by Fukrey stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh along with Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan. “Chutzpah is a show about how we project ourselves, and the courage of being yourself on the internet,” shares Manjot, who plays the character Rishi.

“My character does not have any chutzpah within him. He is shy, introverted and unable to express himself to his parents. Then he meets a camgirl, Wild Butterfly (Elnaaz Norouzi), who helps him embrace his true version.” Singh says the show takes a non-judgmental view of cam sites.

“We have taken an honest look at a popular trend. Just because someone is a cam girl doesn’t mean she can’t forge a true connection with someone. It’s a matter-offact story about two people bonding over a platform.” Singh made his Bollywood debut in Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008).

He’s been a part of iconic films like Udaan and Fukrey. On the web, he has previously appeared in Made in Heaven and Zindagi inShort. “I was lucky to have started my career with a film like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!,” Singh says. “I never expected to win a Filmfare award for that role.

Since then, everything I have achieved is because of that film.” Asked about his upcoming work, Manjot shares, “I have a new film coming up, whose title is yet to be decided. I am also excited for Fukrey 3. I really hope the third wave doesn’t come and we get to resume production.”