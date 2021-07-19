I can’t wait to face the camera for 'Raana': Reeshma Nanaiah

By Express News Service

Reeshma Nanaiah, who is starring in Shreyas Manju’s upcoming romantic drama, Raana, calls working with its director Nanda Kishore a dream come true.

“Having stayed indoors for almost 7 to 8 months without shooting during the second lockdown, I can’t wait to get back to the sets, and face the camera,” says Reeshma, who is also waiting to see the release of her debut, Ek Love Ya directed by Prem. “Raana will go on floors on July 20, and I will be joining them from July 25, says the actor.

In this interview with CE, Reeshma says, “With a film like Ek Love Ya, my career did start with a bang, but the pandemic had other plans. It has been a testing time for all of us. I am waiting patiently, and I am sure it will all be worth it when I see myself on the silver screen for the first time.”

Reeshma will be associating with director Nanda Kishore and actor Shreyas Manju for the first time in Raana. “I had expressed my wish to work with Nanda Kishore, and it has come through with Raana. I will be working with a whole new team, and it will be a completely new experience for me,” says Reeshma, adding, “I play a fun character, who is also straight forward and has a charming attitude.”

Meanwhile, the actor has also signed her third film, Maarga, which is expected to go on floors this August. “I am also listening to a few other scripts, and waiting to bag the right kind of films,” she says.