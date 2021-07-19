STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I can’t wait to face the camera for 'Raana': Reeshma Nanaiah

Reeshma Nanaiah, who is starring in Shreyas Manju’s upcoming romantic drama, Raana, calls working with its director Nanda Kishore a dream come true.

Published: 19th July 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Reeshma Nanaiah

Actress Reeshma Nanaiah

By Express News Service

Reeshma Nanaiah, who is starring in Shreyas Manju’s upcoming romantic drama, Raana, calls working with its director Nanda Kishore a dream come true.

“Having stayed indoors for almost 7 to 8 months without shooting during the second lockdown, I can’t wait to get back to the sets, and face the camera,” says Reeshma, who is also waiting to see the release of her debut, Ek Love Ya directed by Prem. “Raana will go on floors on July 20, and I will be joining them from July 25, says the actor.

In this interview with CE, Reeshma says, “With a film like Ek Love Ya, my career did start with a bang, but the pandemic had other plans. It has been a testing time for all of us. I am waiting patiently, and I am sure it will all be worth it when I see myself on the silver screen for the first time.”

Reeshma will be associating with director Nanda Kishore and actor Shreyas Manju for the first time in Raana. “I had expressed my wish to work with Nanda Kishore, and it has come through with Raana. I will be working with a whole new team, and it will be a completely new experience for me,” says Reeshma, adding, “I play a fun character, who is also straight forward and has a charming attitude.”

Meanwhile, the actor has also signed her third film, Maarga, which is expected to go on floors this August. “I am also listening to a few other scripts, and waiting to bag the right kind of films,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reeshma Nanaiah Raana
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp