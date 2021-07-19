STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai police arrest Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in case related to pornographic films

Kundra, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said.

Kundra (45), arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case, he said.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

The case was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai.

An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, another official said.

"On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, we had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused," he said.

"We will probe the Raj Kundra case and find out is there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier," the official said.

Kundra was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he added.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.

