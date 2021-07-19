Shefali Shah’s new directorial  to release on July 23

By Express News Service

Shefali Shah’s new directorial, Happy Birthday Mummyji, will release on July 23 on Large Short Films. Written and directed by Shah, the short film talks about the lives of women going through similar situations.

The film is shot in Mumbai. It is Shefali’s second directorial work after Someday. Sharing the poster of Happy Birthday Mummyji, Shefali wrote, “Please shower your blessings on my baby ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMYJI’ as I take a big leap of faith in a new ‘Direction’.

Coming to you on 23/7/21 On large short films.” Speaking about the short, Shah said in a statement, “It’s a story of a us, of everyone who is recognised by their relationships, family, home.

A choice we happily make. But at some point or the other, we all have felt the strong need to let go of all responsibilities. The COVID-led lockdown rubbed into our faces the strong sense of isolation, but what if there was a different take on it.” Shah’s upcoming releases as an actor are Darlings and Human.