STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan back on sets of 'Chehre' to shoot for the title track video

As the restrictions on shooting have been lifted again, the team of 'Chehre' is getting back on the sets to make sure that the audience gets their dose of entertainment with this film very soon.

Published: 20th July 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Ever since the first look of Amitabh Bachchan was released from the upcoming film 'Chehre', the viewers have been raving about it. The anticipation for the film has been building up, and when the teaser and the trailer of the film were shared a few months back, the curiosity piqued even higher.

As the restrictions on shooting have been lifted again, the team of 'Chehre' is getting back on the sets to make sure that the audience gets their dose of entertainment with this film very soon.

The makers of the mystery thriller film, which is directed by Rumy Jafry and stars Emraan Hashmi along with Big B, have resumed the final leg of the movie.

Big B is back in action to shoot for the video of the title track in Mumbai. The video is being directed by Kookie Gulati, who last helmed the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Big Bull'.

Senior Bachchan has recited a poem written by Rumy Jafry for the title track, that has been put to tune by Shekhar Ravjiani of Vishal-Shekhar, with 107 musicians of Prague.

Producer of the film, Anand Pandit shared, "This film is extremely special to all of us. We have poured our hearts into it. It is an exciting movie and we have been waiting for over a year to bring it to the big screen for the audience to enjoy it."

He added, "We want to make sure that the experience has everything and that is why this title track video is so important. I am glad that we can shoot with Bachchan ji again for it. We have maintained all safety protocols and are working on making this a memorable shooting experience for all."

'Chehre' will feature Amitabh and Emraan sharing screen space for the first time. While Big B plays the role of a lawyer, Hashmi is a business tycoon in the film. The two play a game of facade to uncover the truth.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, 'Chehre' also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Chehre
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp