STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ronnie Screwvala's 'Kakuda' to star Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem

The film has been written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the associate producer on the film.

Published: 20th July 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

(From L) Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha on the sets of 'Kakuda'.

(From L) Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha on the sets of 'Kakuda'. (Photo | Twitter/@Riteish)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Film producer Ronnie Screwvala on Tuesday announced his upcoming home production film "Kakuda", starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

The horror-comedy started filming from Tuesday and will be shot in various parts of Gujarat, according to a press release issued by the makers.

The movie will mark the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, known for critically-acclaimed Marathi films Classmates, Mauli and Faster Fene.

"Kakuda" explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time and how three people are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

"With a clear focus on homegrown ideas and development, I am excited to announce our horror-comedy 'Kakuda'. With a solid script, an extremely talented cast and driven director, we hope to push the boundary within the genre," Screwvala said in a statement.

Sinha, 34, believes that the horror-comedy will serve as a perfect treat for viewers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of 'Kakuda' from the moment I read it. It's the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience," she added.

The film has been written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the associate producer on the film.

Sarpotdar hoped that the film will entertain the audience with its perfect storyline and casting.

"We are treating the film like nothing short of a big-scale commercial movie. The casting was just perfect and the story will have you both at the edge of your seat and in splits," the director said.

Deshmukh said "Kakuda" gives him an opportunity to explore a new genre.

"I can't wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and 'Kakuda' is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster," the 42-year-old actor said.

Saleem said the horror comedy will be a fun ride as it has the perfect combination of "great script, a gifted director, a supportive producer and supremely talented co-stars".

"Kakuda" will be released digitally in 2022.

The makers are yet to announce a streaming platform for the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ronnie Screwvala Kakuda Sonakshi Sinha Riteish Deshmukh
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp