STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nagesh Kukunoor's 'City of Dreams' season two to release on July 30

The Hotstar Specials features actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat, returning as father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

The cast of City of Dreams

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor's political drama series "City of Dreams" is set to return with season two, scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 30.

The Hotstar Specials features actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat, returning as father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad.

According to the makers, the latest season will showcase Poornima's fight against patriarchy as she "locks horns with her father, to gain control over the Chief Minister position."

Calling her character "inspiring and admirable", Bapat said she was touched how her part appealed to the audience, especially women, who found her "empowering."

"In the second season, audiences will see an even more daring, gritty and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else. I am proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world," Bapat said in a statement.

Kulkarni said the character of Ameya Rao Gaikwad is special to him and he is thrilled the audience will get to see more of him in the sophomore season.

The first season of the series followed the story of an assassination attempt on a powerful politician that triggered a fight between his rightful heirs - his son and his daughter.

"There's an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power is stronger than his sense of family bonds," the 55-year-old actor said.

"If the brother-sister battle for politics in season one was shrewd, then the father vs daughter tussle in season two is going to be doubly intense," he added.

The show also features actors Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Kukunoor, known for acclaimed films like "Iqbal" (2005) and "Dor" (2006), said he was overwhelmed with the response to "City of Dreams" and hoped to live up to the expectations with the latest season.

"As the story of the political power battle in the Gaikwad family goes forward, I hope that we can live up to the audience's expectations! It's going to get murkier and personal, and the fight for power is going to destroy many households," he said.

The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagesh Kukunoor City of Dreams
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp