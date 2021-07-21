Nagesh Kukunoor's 'City of Dreams' season two to release on July 30

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor's political drama series "City of Dreams" is set to return with season two, scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 30.

The Hotstar Specials features actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat, returning as father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad.

According to the makers, the latest season will showcase Poornima's fight against patriarchy as she "locks horns with her father, to gain control over the Chief Minister position."

Calling her character "inspiring and admirable", Bapat said she was touched how her part appealed to the audience, especially women, who found her "empowering."

"In the second season, audiences will see an even more daring, gritty and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else. I am proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world," Bapat said in a statement.

Kulkarni said the character of Ameya Rao Gaikwad is special to him and he is thrilled the audience will get to see more of him in the sophomore season.

The first season of the series followed the story of an assassination attempt on a powerful politician that triggered a fight between his rightful heirs - his son and his daughter.

"There's an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power is stronger than his sense of family bonds," the 55-year-old actor said.

"If the brother-sister battle for politics in season one was shrewd, then the father vs daughter tussle in season two is going to be doubly intense," he added.

The show also features actors Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Kukunoor, known for acclaimed films like "Iqbal" (2005) and "Dor" (2006), said he was overwhelmed with the response to "City of Dreams" and hoped to live up to the expectations with the latest season.

"As the story of the political power battle in the Gaikwad family goes forward, I hope that we can live up to the audience's expectations! It's going to get murkier and personal, and the fight for power is going to destroy many households," he said.

The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.