R Madhavan wraps up shoot of new Netflix web series 'Decoupled'

'Decoupled', a Netflix original series, is expected to premiere soon on the streaming platform.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Actor R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in a still from 'Decoupled'

Actor R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in a still from 'Decoupled' (Photo | Neetflix)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  Actor R. Madhavan has wrapped up shooting for his new web series, titled 'Decoupled'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Madhavan posted a picture of him reading a book.

"And it's a wrap for #Decoupled season 1," he captioned the post.

'Decoupled', a Netflix original series, is expected to premiere soon on the streaming platform.

Actor Surveen Chawla is also a part of the series, which is being touted as a romantic comedy.

A few months ago, Netflix unveiled the first glimpse of the show, wherein Madhavan and Surveen were seen holding each other's hands.

Apart from this, Madhavan will also be seen in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayan.

