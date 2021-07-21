STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonu Sood remembers late mother on her birth anniversary with emotional note

Published: 21st July 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday penned an emotional tribute on the birth anniversary of his late mother.

The 'Dabangg' actor shared a series of monochrome throwback pictures on his Instagram handle that appear to be the pictures from her mother's wedding day as she is seen clad in bridal attire.

Alongside the snaps, he penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me. I promise to give my best always & make you proud."

Expressing how much he misses his mother, he added, "These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vaccum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 9 lakh likes within a few hours of being posted.

It received likes and comments from celebrity followers including Sunil Shetty, Farah Khan Kunder, Esha Gupta, and more.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder also left a heartfelt comment on the tribute post shared by Sonu. "Rula diya na.. mothers r always with us.. whether physically there or not," she wrote.

The actor has been winning hearts with his philanthropic work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to now setting up oxygen plants - Sonu has been doing it all.

Sonu, who had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab in April, had also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. He also has 'Prithviraj', co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.

Also, Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown titled 'I Am No Messiah'. The book is written by the actor himself, revealing the emotional challenges he faced while extending help. 

Sonu Sood
