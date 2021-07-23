STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kartik Aaryan-Hansal Mehta join hands for action-drama 'Captain India'

Aaryan will essay the role of a pilot in the movie and the actor said he is honoured to be part of the project.

Published: 23rd July 2021 12:27 PM

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to play the lead role in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film "Captain India", the makers announced on Friday.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja, the action-drama is inspired from India's biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.

Aaryan will essay the role of a pilot in the movie and the actor said he is honoured to be part of the project.

"'Captain India' is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country.

"I have immense respect for Hansal sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him," Aaryan said in a statement.

Screwvala said the film captures the indomitable human spirit and Mehta, best known for "Shahid", "Aligarh" and "Scam 1992", is the perfect person to tap into the humane aspect of it.

"'Captain India' is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds.

"Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan's fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with 'Captain India'," he added.

Baweja, who has also written the film, said "Captain India" strikes the perfect balance of an "inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience".

"This move as a producer was a long time coming and I'm excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in form of Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan.

"I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian, the 40-year-old Baweja, who previously acted in films like "Love Story 2050" and "What's Your Raashee?", said.

Mehta said he is looking forward to working with Aaryan.

"'Captain India' which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands," he said.

The film will be co-produced by Vicky Bahri with RSVP's Sonia Kanwar serving as the associate producer.

"Captain India" will go on floors early next year.

