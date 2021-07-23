STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kriti Sanon filming the last schedule of 'Bachchan Pandey'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is shooting the final schedule of 'Bachchan Pandey' in Mumbai with co-star Akshay Kumar.

Published: 23rd July 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Kriti Sanon is shooting the final schedule of Bachchan Pandey in Mumbai with co-star Akshay Kumar. Kriti, whose new film Mimi releases on Netflix next week, has been juggling its promotions with the Bachchan Pandey shoot.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Kriti with Akshay and Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Kriti has been on shoots back to back. She had just recently completed the leftover shoot of Bhediya and has also wrapped a schedule of Adipurush,” a source close to the actor said, adding,

“Currently she is promoting Mimi while also shooting for the last leg of Bachchan Pandey simultaneously.”

Besides these, Kriti will also be seen in Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do and an unannounced project.

