STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aparshakti Khurana excited to host Indian Sports Honours

After hosting the Indian Sports Honours in 2019, Aparshakti is now all set to host the upcoming edition of the award show.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Aparshakti Khurana. (Photo | Instagram)

Aparshakti Khurana. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Apart from his acting, Aparshakti Khurana is also popular for his anchoring skills.

After hosting the Indian Sports Honours in 2019, Aparshakti is now all set to host the upcoming edition of the award show.

"It is an honour to be hosting such a prestigious awards show. I have always been into sports right from my childhood. Hosting the Indian Sports Honours for the second time gives me a great sense of joy and I get to meet and talk to favourite sportspersons," he said.

Indian Sports Honours is an initiative by Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka. It felicitates sportsperson for their achievements, performance and contribution to the sport.

The new edition will be virtually conducted this year in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Saiyami Kher will co-host the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparshakti Khurana Indian Sports Honours
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp